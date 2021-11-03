Snowpiercer season 3 premiere date revealed; did Melanie survive?







For those of you desperate for some big news related to Snowpiercer season 3, your (metaphorical) train is about arrive.

Today, TNT confirmed that the Daveed Diggs – Jennifer Connolly drama will resume its run come Monday, January 24. Connolly will be returning to her role as Melanie in some shape or form (as confirmed by TVLine), but we will have to wait and see if she’s still stuck at that research station or not.

Snowpiercer remains a huge success story for TNT through its first two seasons, and did a lot of that by gathering up fans of the Korean original while also simultaneously working to build a new audience as well. The writers have done a good job of giving the story a unique tone and feel, as well as a number of memorable characters beyond just Layton and Melanie.

Just in case you were wondering if season 3 is going to be the last one, we’re here to tell you that you have NOTHING to be concerned about. The network greenlit a season 4 of Snowpiercer earlier this summer, which will allow them to continue their tradition here of giving the writers and producers PLENTY of time to plan things out in advance.

Because the premiere date is still more than a couple of months out, doesn’t that give everyone out there a proper opportunity to prepare for what’s coming up if they’re behind? We tend to think so, and this is absolutely a perfect show to binge-watch. It probably has an enormous potential audience out there that doesn’t know about it yet, and that may have a lot to do with it airing on cable. (Yes, it’s weird, but fewer people watch basic cable these days, at least live.)

