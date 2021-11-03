Yellowstone season 4: The most amazing thing about the premiere







The two-hour Yellowstone season 4 premiere is set to arrive on Paramount Network this Thursday and ultimately, it’s easy to be excited! This is an episode that should be stuffed full of big revelations, whether it be potential deaths, revenge plots, or character moments that make you tear up.

As we inch ever closer to this episode airing, though, it remains clear that there is one central engine that is pushing things forward and a drive that we can’t possibly ignore. With that, we’re speaking of the biggest TV-related secret of the past fifteen or so months.

Watch our Yellowstone season 4 preview! If you look below, you can get a greater sense of what is coming on the new season. After you do that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — after all, that is a great way to make certain you don’t miss any other updates coming up.

How in the world has Yellowstone managed to keep it under wraps who dies? They were almost done filming season 4 at this point last year and yet, we’ve heard almost nothing to point us in a particular direction. There’s been none of the possible-spoiler headlines out there, like a prominent cast member joining another show that likely suggests that they are gone. The series has also limited the number of promotional photos released and actors in general have done very few interviews compared with the past few years.

We wonder if in some way, the folks at Paramount are as surprised as anyone that the secret is still so well-guarded, and they may be taking a conservative approach with the home stretch of their promotional campaign. If they can actually keep who dies a secret until Sunday night, they will be achieving something extremely rare in this current era of TV. They obviously want there to be a genuine surprise here and after the premiere, maybe the metaphorical floodgates will start to open in terms of handing out more info.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates when it comes to Yellowstone right now

Who do you think dies on the Yellowstone season 4 premiere, if anyone?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! We will also be here with further updates about the show moving forward. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







