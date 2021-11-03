Does Squid Game’s Emmy decision hint at possible season 2?







Let’s make one thing clear before we go any further in this article: Netflix wants a Squid Game season 2. They’d be completely insane to not want it. We are talking here about one of the biggest hits of the past few years. It’s a truly global show that is different in style and tone than anything that is out there.

In the end, the decision on a season 2 will come down to whether writer/director Hwang Dong-hyuk wants to do more. Without giving too much away, we do think that the season 1 finale leaves the door open for another season — even if it looks and feels really different than anything we’ve seen so far.

Here’s where things get a little more interesting — according to a report from IndieWire, you are going to see Squid Game compete as a Drama Series rather than a Limited Series at the 2022 Emmys. This is an interesting move given that it easily could’ve competed in the latter — and technically, it will be a limited series long-term if Netflix ends up not bringing it back.

Can you argue that this is a hint that Netflix envisions a season 2? Sure, but we wouldn’t take it as proof that something is happening. Remember that we’ve seen plenty of “limited series” over the years be brought back for more; take a look at The Sinner or Big Little Lies as prime examples. We think this is mostly gamesmanship since Netflix likely envisions Squid Game getting more attention as a Drama Series, where it stands a good chance at a nomination.

If you’re hoping for a renewal, prepare to be waiting for a while. Netflix doesn’t force shows to come back in a certain window, like we often see with traditional TV. Odds are, you will be waiting for a while to get further news.

