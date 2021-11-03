





Is Tyler Labine leaving New Amsterdam and his character of Iggy Frome following Tuesday night’s new episode? The show definitely wanted you to worry.

Ever since the end of this past season, Iggy has shied away from seeing patients following some of his own trauma. He feels as though he’s not ready, and that getting back into sessions would only cause him to hurt people rather than help. He loved his patients, and that’s what made this whole situation so complicated. It was never about him being altogether resistant to the idea of him doing a certain job. He was trying to just think about what was right for the people he was meant to care for week in and week out.

Unfortunately for him, during tonight’s episode he started to feel mounting pressure to start seeing patients immediately; this is a source of money for the hospital and if there’s one thing we know about Dr. Fuentes at this point, it’s that she cares about profits immensely. Even when she claims to be helpful or altruistic (take, for example, with Dr. Sharpe), she often has some sort of ulterior motive.

At about the two-thirds mark of this episode, it was clear that Iggy was ready to resign. He and his husband would find a way even without that job to move forward, even if it meant moving elsewhere. As of now, though, he hasn’t quit: He tried to see a new patient, but clearly his heart wasn’t in it.

Do we think that Iggy will actually go?

We doubt it, at least for now. He’s such an important part of the show, and we tend to imagine he will find his way through this in due time. He just needs space and proper support in order to heal.

One of the things we do love about this whole storyline is that it takes something on that so few other shows discuss: The idea that therapists and psychiatrists are just able to take on the pain of everyone else constantly.

