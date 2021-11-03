9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 promo teases January premiere date







9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 is officially coming to Fox this January, so why not get a new tease for what lies ahead?

If you’ve watched this franchise for a long time now, you are very-much familiar with the fact that there’s a huge disaster early on every season. Typically we see these start at the end of the premiere, and then carry over into a DRAMATIC episode 2. We’re certainly expecting that to be the case at this point.

At the center of this particular disaster is an ice storm — and yes, these do happen here and there in the state of Texas. Just take a look at the events earlier this year as evidence of that. We’ve seen how dangerous these storms can be! Sometimes this franchise can exaggerate stuff, but we’re honestly not sure that is the case here. One of the big problems in Texas is simply a lack of proper equipment; because these storms happen so rarely, there isn’t often a need to invest in all of the proper equipment.

Of course, there will be personal strife, funny moments, and fantastic characters throughout season 3 of Lone Star. You’ll have a chance to see some of those more teased down the road. While it’d be nice to get more character teases here, you have to remember that these previews aren’t really created for diehard fans. Instead, networks put them out in order to get new people watching; Fox knows that growing an audience is a really hard thing to do, especially in an era where there are so many viewing options.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3?

How do you think that this ice storm will compare to some of the other large-scale disasters we’ve seen over the years? Share right now in the comments! After that, be sure to stick around for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







