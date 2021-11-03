The Bachelorette: Should Jamie leave Michelle Young’s season?







Tonight’s The Bachelorette episode wasted little time in reminding us of one thing: You’re almost always on-camera.

Clearly, Jamie thought the cameras were off when he took off with a producer to have a private conversation. That was not the case. Instead, we saw and heard everything that he said about the other guys being beneath him and how Michelle Young was basically in “spring-break mode” through most of the process. He also complained about having to be there for six more weeks, almost like the idea of falling in love was inconvenient for him.

Last week, we saw that Jamie had no problem pulling some tricks behind the scenes, telling Michelle that a lot of guys were questioning her history with Joe when, based on what we saw, that wasn’t really the case. Tonight, the producers put him into full-on villain territory in a way we rarely see on this show. It’s rare that we see someone be so blatantly harsh when it comes to the competition and even the lead, and that makes us wonder if production will eventually step in and deal with the situation.

We’re not at a place yet where we’re saying that Jamie is Bentley, who by far comes across as the most unlikable contestant in franchise history for the way he belittled Ashley. Yet, there are at least some parallels in that their leads were clearly into them despite us being presented with a totally different side of them. Jamie seems to think he’s too good for the show and the process of finding love. It’s enough to make us hope that either Jamie quits or is booted before we have to see Michelle get her heart broken a little bit later on down the road. It does feel like there’s a definite possibility of that.

The mess intensifies

Eventually, Michelle admitted in the cocktail party that it was Jamie who brought up the Joe drama. From here, the guys all confronted Jamie about it, and Jamie proceeded to stumble and deflect to the best of his ability.

