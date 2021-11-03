NCIS season 19 episode 7 promo: McGee’s mother-in-law overshares!







We’ve seen the first promo already for NCIS season 19 episode 7, and it’s easy to have one quick reaction to it: Why is McGee’s mother-in-law so willing to spill the beans about her love life?

This upcoming episode is entitled “Docked” and at the center of it will be Home Improvement alum Patricia Richardson (pictured above) as the aforementioned character. She discovered the body of this episode’s victim on a cruise ship, and that was because the two formed an “intimate” relationship. She then proceeds to try to tell McGee all about in the promo below, which prompts Torres to want to get out of there as soon as humanly possible.

Just based on what we’re seeing below, “Docked” could prove to be one of the funniest episodes of NCIS we’ve had in a while and honestly, we wouldn’t be mad at all if that turns out to be the case. We love McGee spotlights and in between his mother-in-law and Delilah appearing in the same episode, there’s a lot of relationship dynamics to explore here.

Also, there’s a chance to get Delilah’s opinion in here possibly on Tim not wanting the job of Special Agent in Charge. We know that this is a polarizing subject for a lot of fans out there, but her thoughts on it could allow us to better see where Sean Murray’s character is coming from.

