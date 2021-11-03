Queens episode 4 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’







What do you want to see when it comes to Queens episode 4? This is an episode that could prove to be very emotional. Sure, the music will still be a part of the journey, but at the same time there’s a lot of other drama, as well. Take, for example, Brianna trying to balance out her home life with what is going on with the group. It’s successful diving back into the music industry! That’s without mentioning the relationships drama with Jill or what Naomi is going through right now when it comes to JoJo’s father.

Below, check out the full Queens episode 4 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up:

“Ain’t No Sunshine” – Brianna faces some unexpected emotions and circumstances in her home life, but she finds support amongst her Queens. Meanwhile, Jill continues to struggle with her romantic relationships, and Naomi grapples with the truth behind the identity of JoJo’s father on an all-new “Queens,” TUESDAY, NOV. 9 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The larger question that we have to see with Queens is if it can find a sustainable audience. After all, the ratings for the show have not been great two episodes in. It’s losing basically half of its lead-in in The Bachelorette, which may also be struggling a little bit due to fatigue. If that show was doing a little bit stronger this year, maybe there’d be a little bit more of a carryover effect going into Queens. Unfortunately, that just hasn’t been the case so far — we’ll see if anything changes as we get deeper into the season.

Ironically, we think that Queens is one of those shows that probably would have been better suited for a streaming service than network TV, but we understand why ABC wanted to broadcast it.

