FBI: International season 1 episode 6 spoilers: ‘The Secrets She Knows’







Next week on FBI: International season 1 episode 6, of course you’re going to have a dramatic case for the team! What may be a tad more significant is how it ends up becoming tied to something personal from a main character’s past.

It’s hard to just claim that “The Secrets She Knows” is a story personal to the Forrester character, given that you could make that argument about a LOT of the different episodes we’ve seen so far. Yet, this story and this case could remind him of what happened to his mother. Will that cause his judgment to be a little bit clouded? We can’t rule something like that out! In general, this is probably going to be one of the more interesting character-focused episodes this season, and that is something that the folks at CBS need to keep working on if they want to ensure this is a long-term part of the franchise.

Now, let’s get to handing over a few more details about what’s coming. Take a look at the full FBI: International season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

“The Secrets She Knows” – After a U.S. intelligence negotiator goes missing and her ransacked Paris apartment is discovered to be covered in her blood, the team is on the clock to find her before the country’s nuclear secrets fall into the wrong hands. Also, Forrester finds himself drawing certain parallels to his mother’s disappearance, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Nov. 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Beyond the case at the center of this episode, we remain curious to learn how the show will manage to emulate Paris — that’s a creative challenge that the production team has week in and week out with this show!

