





Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? We know that there is a TON of enthusiasm out there for season 6, and that makes sense given that we’re close to the end of the road here. We know there are multitudes of big reveals coming and the writers have the huge challenge of trying to make all of the different timelines make some sense.

Unfortunately, we aren’t at a point just yet where answers are around the corner; there is no new episode tonight, and nor will there be for at least the rest of the fall.

Watch our This Is Us season 5 finale review below! In this, we get into all of the emotional twists and turns that transpired in the closing minutes with Kate’s second wedding. Take a look and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. We are going to be discussing the new season every week when it premieres and you won’t want to miss our coverage.

We’re currently expecting the final season to premiere at some point in January or February, even if that has yet to be confirmed by NBC. While we wait for the show to come back, there is at least one more cool thing to share: Chrissy Metz is co-writing an episode! The actress behind Kate shared the news in a new interview with People Magazine:

“I’m co-writing one episode this year. It’s really exciting to support fellow actors and people that you love trying new things. For me in particular, obviously, writing has been a very new venture, but I’m very excited.”

Many cast members of This Is Us have gotten involved in different ways over the years. We’ve seen Milo Ventimiglia, Jon Huertas, and Justin Hartley each direct episodes in the past; meanwhile, it’s already been confirmed that Chris Sullivan will go behind the camera for an episodes this coming season.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you most want to see on This Is Us season 6 when the show actually premieres?

Let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around to make 100% sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







