Is Our Kind of People new tonight on Fox? New season 1 spoilers







Is Our Kind of People new tonight on Fox — or, is the show facing even more pushbacks due to the World Series being on the air? Just as you would imagine, we’ve got a few different things to talk through within this piece.

So where do we begin? We suppose that the most important thing to do right now is get the bad news out of the way: For the second straight week, the show is off the air. Go ahead and blame baseball. We will have new episodes coming next week, so at least you don’t have to wait too much longer, right? The promo below serves as a nice introduction to all of the chaos and drama you’re going to see coming up.

Just in case that isn’t enough for you, why not also take a look at the attached synopses? They do a pretty good job of setting the stage for what’s next.

Season 1 episode 6 – Teddy tries to connect with Angela and Nikki. Meanwhile, Olivia confronts Alex, who, in turn, drops a bombshell on Leah about her former marriage to Raymond. Then, Tyrique discovers a shocking secret about his own father’s past.

Season 1 episode 7 – The family gathers around Teddy after his latest health crisis, as Angela and Leah bond over their newfound common enemy Alex, who makes a move to win back Raymond. Meanwhile, Tyrique looks to Aunt Piggy for answers about his father.

For those who want an added reason to be excited, Joe Morton directed the second episode! Isn’t it nice to see the cast involved in other ways behind the scenes? If the show gets to stick around beyond its initial run (that’s still TBD), we could see more of that.

