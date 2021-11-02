Yellowstone season 4: Paramount Network gets creative in final push







The countdown until Yellowstone season 4 continues — we’re only five days away now from the premiere airing on Paramount Network!

For those who aren’t aware already, this is the network’s biggest show; not only that, but it’s one of the biggest hits on cable in general. It makes sense that they are going to do whatever they can in order to push program, and we’re already seeing them do a wide array of interesting stuff to make that happen!

New Yellowstone video! Take a look at more of our thoughts below as we prepare for the premiere to arrive. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are some other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss them.

Let’s kick things off here with what is happening in terms of a virtual treasure hunt — you can find out more information about it on the show’s Twitter, and it’s a good way to spur some interaction among devoted viewers as we inch closer and closer to the show itself coming back.

Then, there’s also the personality quiz that they’ve created, which you can view at the bottom of this article. Spoiler alert: We took it and got Laramie, which is absolutely not what we expected going into it!

So why is the show relying on virtual promotion like this?

The simplest answer is that with the season 3 cliffhanger in mind, they have to get a little bit creative. It’s hard for them to throw Kevin Costner or some other cast members out there to promote a story still shrouded in mystery. Almost everything in the story moving forward hinges on what happens to John, Kayce, and Beth Dutton. This is not going to be an easy situation to resolve, especially when it comes to a potential revenge plot.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What do you most want to see on Yellowstone season 4 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

The premiere week celebration continues! Find out which #YellowstoneTV character you are with this personality quiz, and then share your results across social media. See you November 7 at 8pm ET! https://t.co/DMHpa1JsIh pic.twitter.com/eOqEIkoHKl — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) November 2, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







