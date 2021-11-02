Stargirl season 3 premiere date hopes: When’s it back on The CW?







Following tonight’s finale, of course it makes sense to want to know the Stargirl season 3 premiere date. So what can we tell you in here about the show’s long-term future? Let’s just say we have a lot to talk through.

First and foremost, we should kick things off with this: There is another season coming to The CW down the road. This was officially confirmed earlier this year, so we haven’t had all that much to worry about in this department for a while. Even if this show doesn’t get the ratings or the attention of some other superhero shows on the air, it remains a personal labor of love for Geoff Johns and also is one of the better shows on the network in terms of quality.

Because the show has carved out a little bit of an audience for itself airing in the summer, that’s another part of this equation we don’t foresee changing. Pending some last-minute surprise, we would wager that we’ll see new episodes on the air again in July or August. Why alter things around all that much now? If they do, the network would have to execute a totally-different strategy when it comes to marketing and we’re not sure they will want to dive into all of that.

Now that we’ve said all of that, there’s one other big thing we should go ahead and note in regards to Stargirl season 3: Joel McHale will be a series regular! We know that season 1 ended with that pretty big tease when it comes to Starman and now, we’re almost at the point where the network is going to pay things off fully. Let’s just hope that this lives up to the billing, to go along with of course everything else that is planned.

