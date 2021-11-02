





Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? Or, are we in a situation where the World Series is pushing the show’s return date back?

In the event you did not know already, there was a tentative plan for the Matt Czuchry series to come on the air tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. Of course, “tentative” is the operative word here. Because of the World Series entering Game 6 tonight, you are going to be stuck waiting an extra week to see what’s next — November 9 is now the show’s return date, and we can only hope that there will be a lot of great content to make the wait worthwhile.

If you DO want to get a few teases on what lies ahead, the video below should help to do the trick. In this, multiple cast members all dive into the epic time jump that took place at the end of the Halloween episode. Conrad and Nic’s daughter is now old enough to communicate, and that is just scratching the surface of all of the changes that you’re going to see. Some are physical — take, for example, a new look for several characters! Others, meanwhile, are a little more mental or emotional. These people are not in the same place as they once were.

To go along with this promo, get a look at what’s coming over the next three episodes.

Season 5 episode 6, “Ask Your Doctor” – Conrad brings a patient into the hospital who causes a high security crisis. An MMA brawl sends a well-known fighter to Chastain and all hands are on deck. Meanwhile, Bell and Raptor vie for the same position at the hospital, and Leela gets a visit from her sister in the all-new “Ask Your Doctor” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Nov. 9 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-506) (TV-14 L, V)

Season 5 episode 7, “Who Will You Be?” – A new group of interns, which include Billie’s son, Trevor, start their first day with Devon at Chastain. Kit and Bell try to convince Conrad to come back to Chastain and The Raptor’s mom ends up back in the ER. Meanwhile, Leela and Padma deal with an unexpected visit from their parents in the all-new “Who Will You Be?” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Nov. 16 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-507) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Season 5 episode 8, “Old Dogs, New Tricks” – Kit hires a surgical coach to watch over Bell and Raptor and help them brush up on their skills. Upon receiving attention from multiple women at the hospital, Conrad contemplates jumping back into the dating scene. Meanwhile, Devon works with an elderly couple in the all-new “Old Dogs, New Tricks” episode of THE RESIDENT.

We should remind you that there is no confirmed release date for episode 8 just yet — it could be coming on November 23, but that is yet to be 100% confirmed.

