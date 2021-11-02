Saturday Night Live season 47: Jonathan Majors and Simu Liu to host







Saturday Night Live has just confirmed their latest season 47 hosts, and it’s a pair of first-timers in Jonathan Majors and Simu Liu.

Today, NBC confirmed that the Lovecraft Country star Majors will be hosting the November 13 edition of the show, while Taylor Swift will turn up as the musical guest. We have to imagine that she’ll turn up in a sketch at some point along the way; that often happens with big-name performers and people who have a history on the show. Meanwhile, the November 20 episode will feature Simu Liu of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as the host. Saweetie, meanwhile, will serve as the musical guest for that show.

It was previously announced that Succession star Kieran Culkin will be the host of the November 6 edition of the show, while Ed Sheeran is going to serve as the musical guest. (Sheeran announced today that he has cleared his virus-related isolation, and will be able to appear on the show this weekend without a problem.)

More than likely, there will not be a new episode on November 27 due to the Thanksgiving holiday. We’ll then get at least a couple of shows in December if past patterns hold. The final one before Christmas is almost always a fan favorite, since there’s always something magical about how SNL is able to set up Christmas in between the music and the sketches the writers come up with.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that most of the cast is actually back for some of these episodes. One of the real struggles that we’ve had with the bulk of season 47 so far is the lack of Kate McKinnon, arguably one of the best cast members of the past 10-20 years.

