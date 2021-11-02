The Bachelorette episode 3 video: Michelle Young, Clayton Echard bond







As you prepare for The Bachelorette episode 3 on ABC tonight, we’re finally going to get a Clayton Echard spotlight! This is a guy who, supposedly, is going to be the next star of The Bachelor. Yet, we’ve barely seen him on Michelle Young’s season so far. We have to imagine that this is going to change since viewers need to be invested in his journey to see him as the lead.

With that in mind, let’s go ahead and present the sneak peek below! In this, you can see a lighthearted scene between Clayton and Michelle as she starts to note his personality come out. You can tell that he is still super-nervous being in this environment and having the cameras on him. Yet, he has a conversation with Michelle that leads, somehow, to him spinning her around using his arms. We don’t know if this is romantic or just something that will induce vomiting. Either way, she seems to like it.

It’s admittedly tricky to cover Clayton’s participation on the season with the (still-unconfirmed) news out there about his future. We already know that he doesn’t get engaged at the end of the season; meanwhile, we also assume that he makes it at least a few more episodes. There’s no guarantee he gets to hometown dates, but the majority of future leads do. Our goal with him at this point is to try to understand who he is; on the surface, he feels like a “safe” choice to be the next lead — a buff guy with Southern roots who could have some things in common with Sean Lowe. That’s one of the show’s most-popular leads and we think they’re still out to replicate that.

As for what else is coming tonight, prepare for a date inspired by Top Gun!

