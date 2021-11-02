The Blacklist season 9 episode 3 spoilers: The ‘new’ Task Force (photo)







The Blacklist season 9 episode 3 is entitled “The SPK,” and we know that it will be here in just over two days. There are a lot of questions worth wondering between now and then, but let’s start here with the nature of the Task Force — which, we suppose, we can consider to be more of a tangible thing at the moment.

One thing worth looking at is the photo above from episode 3. Even though the Post Office has been formally instituted and Ressler and Park seem to be operating more in an official capacity (they are alongside a man in a hospital bed, presumably asking questions), Donald still has the beard! Also, he’s still not wearing a suit!

The big takeaway that we have from this at the moment is that Ressler is not going to change even if he’s back around the FBI again in a more formal capacity. He is who he is now and we have to prepare for this to be the new normal. As someone who saw him try to be the model Boy Scout for a long time on the show before, we’re fine with the change, just as we’re equally fine to have a slightly-different version of Park.

With this being said, we’re 100% kidding ourselves if we’re to sit here and believe that Alina is going to be able to keep acting like her field work is no big deal to her husband Peter. Sooner or later, the rubber is going to meet the road there.

