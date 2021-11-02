The Resident season 5 episode 8 spoilers: Will Conrad date again?







What’s going to be coming up on The Resident season 5 episode 8? Let’s just say that it will pose big questions for Conrad’s future.

We know already that the idea of Conrad dating someone else, no matter when it happens, is going to be polarizing. His love story with Nic was SO important to the fabric of the series, but we also have to remember that in the world of the show, years have passed already since her death. He’s had time to grieve, whereas so few of us have as viewers. The decision to have such a big time jump is going to be equally polarizing among some, though we think some of it was to ensure that Conrad and Nic’s kid could be communicating and serve as more of an active part in the story.

For some more details on Conrad’s dating debate, check out the full The Resident season 5 episode 8 synopsis:

Kit hires a surgical coach to watch over Bell and Raptor and help them brush up on their skills. Upon receiving attention from multiple women at the hospital, Conrad contemplates jumping back into the dating scene. Meanwhile, Devon works with an elderly couple in the all-new “Old Dogs, New Tricks” episode of THE RESIDENT.

For the time being, let’s just say this: Just because Conrad is thinking about dating doesn’t mean he will go for it, at least not yet.

So why is there no specific premiere date for this episode as of right now? Chalk that up to a lot of scheduling confusion on the part of Fox. Because tomorrow’s episode is being pushed back due to the World Series, there is no guarantee as to when season 5 episode 8 is going to air. We’re hopeful that it will arrive before at least the holidays, so we can go ahead and be grateful for that.

