





Why was The Miz eliminated from Dancing with the Stars tonight? The moment he was in the bottom two, we saw it coming. He was one of the worst dancers left in the competition, and he was also there opposite JoJo Siwa, someone who has been a favorite to win the show for most of the season.

Yet, is there a case to be made still that he should’ve stayed? We can see at least a few people bummed, and not just fans of pro wrestling. The case against JoJo has always been that she has a lengthy history in dance, even if it’s not necessarily the world of ballroom dance. She’s far from the first celebrity on this show to be hit with that sort of criticism, but we can’t blame her for it. She was cast to be on the show! Why wouldn’t she wanted to be a part of it?

Derek Hough said it best when it comes to The Miz tonight — he will be able to look back fondly at his experience in the competition. This is a guy who gave it everything he had, wore ridiculous amounts of body paint, and was constantly willing to embrace the show at every turn. He learned the technique, but at the same time also tried to entertain. He didn’t lose sight of how this was a TV show first and foremost and his wrestling experience paid big-time dividends with a lot of that.

We think that The Miz is leaving the show with even more fans to his name, and ultimately, this was probably the right time to say goodbye. He leaves before it’s obvious that he’s the worst dancer left, and that leaves people with mostly fond thoughts.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dancing with the Stars

Are you sad that The Miz was eliminated on Dancing with the Stars?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







