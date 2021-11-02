NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Rescuers’







Next week on NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 7, you’re going to have a chance to see a particularly emotional case in “Rescuers.” It’s not just about getting justice for a deceased petty officer, but also making sure that nothing else happens to a close friend of the victim. There will be a lot going on here!

Before we go any further here, let’s kick things off by sharing the full NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

“Rescuers” – When a Navy petty officer is murdered, Jane and the team investigate while protecting the victim’s friend and colleague, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, Nov. 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

It feels like much of the priority here for this episode is going to be all about trying to solve a compelling mystery with characters you come to care about at its core. We hope that it can work to also build up some of the characters a little bit more.

If there’s one thing that we’d love to see NCIS: Hawaii do a little bit more as the season progresses, it is build up the stakes even more with some memorable adversaries at the center of it. We know that this show shares much of the same creative team that we saw over at NCIS: New Orleans, and near the end of that show’s run there was a good bit of attention paid to making sure there were some compelling long-term stories. With the Hawaii spin-off right now, we get the sense that the primary focus is working to establish the format. That could allow for a little more flexibility down the road, but time will tell! Just remember that, at least for now, you are getting a full season of this show.

