The Big Leap season 1 episode 8 spoilers: A look at ‘Big Dumb Life’







If you’re curious to learn a little bit more about The Big Leap season 1 episode 8 next week, it starts with one word: Adversity. Some cast members are gone, the remainder of the team is struggling, and there’s a real effort being spent here to try and boost camaraderie.

So what’s the solution from the perspective of Wayne? Get everyone together for a lock down! For some more on that, check out the full The Big Leap episode 8 synopsis below:

With the show down a few essential cast members, Wayne decides to hold an old-fashioned lock down to bring everyone together. Justin, who is being forced to help his father in his time of need, faces much-needed reflection on their rocky relationship, and Reggie tries his best to navigate his new situation with a cocky rookie. Meanwhile, Paula figures out how to move forward with her health and Nick and Monica work on their relationship in the all-new “Big Dumb Life” episode of THE BIG LEAP airing Monday, Nov. 8 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BLP-108) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

The thing that this whole idea reminds us of is when we were in high school, there would be these all-night events where everyone would stay in the cafeteria, hang out, and have a good bit of fun along the way. (One of the valuable lessons we learned from those: Don’t leave your candy out for everyone to eat it.)

Now that we’ve had a little bit of fun and shared a personal anecdote, this is the part of the article where we remind you to watch live! That is the best way to ensure that there are more episodes; as of right now, we’re pretty darn concerned over what the future could hold here.

