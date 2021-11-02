NCIS season 19 episode 7 spoilers: Meet McGee’s mother-in-law







If you’re curious to get some of the first info all about NCIS season 19 episode 7, go ahead and know this: You’ll be meeting more of McGee’s extended family!

This afternoon, CBS confirmed that former Home Improvement star Patricia Richardson is going to be appearing on next week’s “Docked” as Judy, Tim’s mother-in-law. As it turns out, she finds herself looped into a rather unusual case that involves a murder on a cruise ship. (In addition to Richardson appearing, we can also confirm that Margo Harshman will be appearing in this episode as Delilah — rejoice!)

For a few more details about this particular case, be sure to check out the full NCIS season 19 episode 7 synopsis below:

“Docked” – NCIS investigates the death of a man on a cruise ship whose body is discovered in the ship’s sauna by none other than McGee’s mother-in-law, Judy (Patricia Richardson), on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Nov. 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

We don’t think it’s some surprise when we sit here and say that McGee spotlight episodes are almost always fun. A good example of that is last season’s vacation episode “Sunburn,” where Tim and Delilah teamed up for a rather unusual case. We also look back fondly on “Once Upon a Tim,” which was a wonderful origin story-of-sorts that gave Sean Murray some fantastic material. He’s one of the best characters on the show and the more we get of him, the better.

