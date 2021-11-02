Who was eliminated on Dancing with the Stars 30 during Queen Week?







Who was eliminated on Dancing with the Stars 30 tonight? It goes without saying that this was a pretty unusual episode. For starters, the entire evening was a celebration of the band Queen, and you had relay dances for the first time to go alongside some of the solo routines.

Earlier in the day, we expressed our feeling that Olivia Jade would probably be the dancer in the greatest amount of danger. We just don’t know where her voting block is, and we felt like Suni Lee would get people back on her side after a week of being in danger. Yet, we’ve seen time and time again that what happens during the show itself makes a big mark; Suni’s routine, for example, wasn’t that memorable this past week, and that may have explained her being in danger to some extent. Olivia probably was helped tonight by some of her scores, especially once we got to the dance relay late in the night.

There weren’t too many people we felt really confident about in terms of them staying around, but we personally felt entering tonight like JoJo Siwa was probably the favorite to win it all. She’s the best overall dancer and has a huge voting block online.

Maybe we jinxed JoJo, because she was shockingly in the bottom two tonight alongside The Miz. This was bad news for The Miz the moment he landed in this spot — we all knew he was the worst dancer and despite his entertainment value, he was going to go. The Miz has been eliminated from the competition.

