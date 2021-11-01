Is Jennifer Love Hewitt leaving 9-1-1, Maddie Buckley? A look ahead







Is Jennifer Love Hewitt leaving 9-1-1? With every week that goes by, we’re left to wonder more about the future of Maddie Buckley. The character has been gone for a while already, but that is also the point of this storyline. Were she to come back immediately, it would invalidate the impact of her exit in the first place.

Also, we all need to collectively remember for the moment the reason why Maddie first left: It was because of her postpartum depression and fears that she would harm her own baby. These are difficult, serious issues, and they require treatment and time to get past. Maddie won’t be able to recover from much of this immediately. This story, for those who have not heard as of yet, was written in part to accommodate Hewitt’s pregnancy. She welcomed a new baby earlier this year and there is no specific date for her return to the show as of yet. We heard her voice back before the series was on hiatus, but that’s all we got for the time being.

We’ve said this before, but no matter when Jennifer comes back (we do think she will), we hope it’s with an enormous Maddie story that updates us as to where she’s been and what she’s been up to. This could also spotlight Chimney on his way to find her, as that character has also been gone from the show as of late. (Like with Jennifer Love Hewitt, there are no signs for now that Kenneth Choi is leaving. For the time being, we would just say to exercise patience with all of this.

In the midst of these absences, enjoy the rest of the show! We’re hoping for some big things featuring a lot of the other characters.

