Is Richard Schiff leaving The Good Doctor? Where is Dr. Glassman?







Is Richard Schiff leaving The Good Doctor? As we prepare for tonight’s new episode, it’s fair to wonder about Glassman’s fate.

Watching the character depart on this past episode was in some ways stunning, and in others not all that stunning at all. Think in terms of what the guy’s gone through as of late when it comes to Debbie, or what’s happening with Salen running around the hospital now as the boss. He’s also had some issues with Shaun and Lea following the party earlier this season. He’s almost adrift in some ways and at this point in his leave, he’s probably listening to his gut and what he feels he needs for the time being.

So where is “Glassy” going? That’s something we hope we get a little more clarity on at some point later this season; as a matter of fact, it would be great to have some sort of episode revolving almost exclusively around it. This would give the producers of this show a chance to really dive into this character and where he is at this point in his life.

For the time being, the big thing that we can say is this: There is no indication that Schiff is leaving The Good Doctor for good. It has gone little stretches without him before and ultimately, if he was leaving we think there would be some sort of statement about it online. Sometimes, a show like this just feels the need to weave characters in and out; someone in Dr. Glassman’s position may feel like it’s time for a little bit of change. It doesn’t mean that he will be gone forever; rather, he’s just trying to do what he thinks is best for himself now.

The good news

We did see Glassman on the show tonight!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor right now

Are you worried that Richard Schiff is leaving The Good Doctor and his role of Dr. Glassman?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







