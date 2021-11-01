The Good Doctor season 5 episode 6 return date hopes on ABC







After you get through tonight’s new episode, shouldn’t you want The Good Doctor season 5 episode 6 return date? How about more details on what lies ahead?

There are a number of different things to get into here, but let’s just start with the bad news: For now, it doesn’t look as though there is more of the Freddie Highmore drama on the air next week. Instead, you’ll be waiting a little while to see what’s coming next. How long? Think at least two weeks, at the earliest. The Futon Critic claims that the next installment, which carries with it the title of “One Heart,” will air on Monday, November 15. However, there are no details at the moment about it, and this air date has yet to be confirmed by ABC.

We know that it may be frustrating for some people out there to see the show constantly-shifted around. Yet, this is sometimes required when a show films at roughly the same time it is on the air, and it takes longer than a week to produce and edit together an hour of network television. Breaks are necessary, and this is also something that networks typically want when they are invested in keeping a show on the air as long into the season as possible. (We should note that The Good Doctor is listed on the ABC schedule next week, but it could be a repeat rather than a new episode.)

No matter when this show comes on the air, we have a pretty good sense already of what to expect from it — think in terms of emotional storylines where Shaun Murphy tries to help his patients, while also overcoming a number of personal obstacles that are thrown right in from of him.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 5 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







