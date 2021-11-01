All American season 4 episode 3 spoilers: Prepare for ‘All I Need’







Next week on All American season 4 episode 3, we’re going to dive into a brand-new story entitled “All I Need.” This is one with a lot of interesting twists and turns to it, but at the core of the story is going to be Spencer having to make another big decision.

Let’s go ahead and say it now: We’re going to be seeing a LOT of big decisions for Daniel Ezra’s character for most of the season. That tends to be what happens when you are so close to the end of high school. You have to figure out what you want for the rest of your life.

Below, you can check out the full All American season 4 episode 3 synopsis with some other updates as to what lies ahead:

NEW PATHS – With Spencer (Daniel Ezra) having to make yet another big decision, he choose to spend time with the most important people in his life. Olivia (Samantha Logan) tries to balance her desire for intimacy with the commitment she made with herself regarding her sobriety. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) is worried about his recruitment possibilities and turns to Billy (Taye Diggs) for advice. Asher (Cody Christian) contemplates his next move and finds inspiration from someone unexpected. Meanwhile, Grace (Karimah Westbrook) is fed up with Billy’s behavior and decides to confront him. Kelli Williams directed the episode written by Robert D. Doty. (#403). Original airdate 11/08/2021.

Just based on reading that alone, it feels like everyone is going to be struggling in one way or another — but at the same time, this episode will still be about a foundation. We’re at a point in the show right now where we’re in the process of building towards something more down the road.

