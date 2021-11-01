Dancing with the Stars 30: Are Suni Lee, Olivia Jade in danger?







As we prepare for tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 30 results airing on ABC tonight, who is in the most danger?

First and foremost, is this where we express our shock that Suni Lee was in the bottom two this past week? Given the Olympian’s status and her history of great performances, we never saw that coming. At least she’s still safe entering tonight, right? We do foresee that she’s going to have a bounce-back week after landing there with her Vampire Diaries inspired performance.

As for Olivia Jade, we would wage that she’s the most-likely person to be in danger tonight. While she avoided the bottom two on this past episode of the show, we do think that she’s got a smaller fan following than most other contestants. Previously we would have bet that Iman Shumpert would be in danger, but he’s coming off of one of the biggest performances of the whole season. We have a feeling that he will be safe for at least another week on the strength of that alone.

We will say this, though, entering tonight’s Queen Week: There is a greater sense of unpredictability versus what we had before. We had thought that Kenya Moore would be eliminated for a little while and now, that’s finally happened. We’re left now to speculate a little bit further on where the show is going to go from here and who the favorite is going to be to win. We’d bank on JoJo Siwa on the basis of her natural dance talent, but that’s no guarantee that she’s getting more votes than anyone else.

