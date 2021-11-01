Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? Season 5 episode 6 changes







Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? Within this piece, we’ll offer up an answer to that question — and while we’re at it, do our part to look ahead. There are a few changes that are currently afoot within the world of this show!

So where do we begin? By sharing the good news! There is a new installment airing tonight at Fox, and it’s one titled “Brawl in Cell Block 9-1-1.” You can read a little bit more about it courtesy of the synopsis below:

Responding to a fire at a prison, Bobby and the 118 find themselves trapped in a deadly riot in the all-new “Brawl in Cell Block 9-1-1” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Nov. 1 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-507) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

So what happened to the Halloween-themed episode that was previously promoted? That is still coming, but for some reason Fox has shifted it to November 8 and pushed “Cell Block 9-1-1” forward a week. More than likely, this means that these two episodes are standalone in nature and don’t actually do much to further any long-term stories. If they did, the change would not make a whole lot of sense.

For those ALSO wondering why the World Series is not impacting this show all that much, the simple answer we can offer is that baseball isn’t back until tomorrow. Because of the series between the Astros and the Braves, Fox’s previously-planned airing of The Resident tomorrow will be pushed back. We’ll have to wait and see on what’s going to happen on Wednesday; a lot of that will be based on whether or not there is a Game 7.

