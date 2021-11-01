Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: First look at Christmas Special!







For everyone out there who is eager to get some holiday cheer from the world of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, rest assured that it is coming! On Wednesday, December 1 a new holiday special entitled “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” is coming to The Roku Channel and there’s a lot to be excited about here. Think in terms of the aftermath of the season 2 finale (what’s going on with Max now?), and then also how some of your favorite characters are celebrating the holiday season.

There’s one other great thing that we can hand over to you now, and that’s a sneak peek from the special as Mo performs “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” — one of what is probably meant to be many holiday classics throughout the TV movie. We already get the sense that this will be very much festive and fun, and hopefully well worth the wait.

So will this movie turn into something more? That all depends on what The Roku Channel sees when it comes to performance. The option may be open for more episodes down the road depending on how the Christmas Special fares, but signs point towards it also serving as a wrap-up to several major storylines. That way, viewers can have closure to everything that we’ve seen over time. We feel like that they will still want more even if there is no cliffhanger.

In the end, remember how we got here — it was definitely a weird and wacky road. The show was originally canceled by NBC after two seasons on the air there, and after Peacock opted to not pick it up, there was a period of time things felt dormant before the Roku Channel deal arrived.

