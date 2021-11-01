Succession season 3 episode 3: Jeremy Strong on Kendall, Shiv, the letter







As you sit back and reflect on Succession season 3 episode 3, there are clearly a number of variables that need to be considered. Take, for example, some of what transpired when it comes to Kendall Roy on this past episode. Shiv putting the letter out there seemed to deeply impact him emotionally, and we have to think that it sets the stage for something more in his future.

What’s interesting to know now is that at first, Jeremy Strong had some questions as to whether or not this breakdown from Kendall was the right thing for the story.

New Succession video! Take a look below to get some of our thoughts on this past episode of the series. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are going to be new updates coming out there every week and we don’t want you missing any of them.

Speaking via TVLine, here is what the actor had to say about some of his initial reservations towards the letter reveal:

“It’s interesting: I didn’t think it would hit [Kendall] hard, and I had some exchanges with [series creator] Jesse [Armstrong] about that. I said, ‘None of this is new. They’ve all said this s–t about me before. I expect this. They’re playing dirty. Why would this be devastating to me? I don’t agree. And I think what she says needs to be more personal and more specific. I have strong feelings about it.’

“[Jesse responded] in his magnanimous way,” Strong recalls, and “said, ‘I hear you, and I acknowledge that you feel this way, but see what happens,’ basically. And I found myself, while we were shooting it, despite knowing that in a way we come from a family of muckrakers and mudslingers, and my father have accused me of worse things, my brother has accused me of worse things, there was still something that just was so incredibly hurtful … You’re still a kid when you’re with your siblings. So there’s a little boy in Kendall that I find I keep being brought back to, in a way. There’s just a primal hurt there. When I was in that engine room with those TV screens on the ground, I felt incredibly sad and incredibly alone. And I also felt how necessary it was to keep things up, because I was on the precipice of not wanting this to go on anymore.”

What this scene with Kendall in the server room reminded us of is that even he, confident in aggressive as he may be, has a breaking point. It’s one thing for his father or strangers to assail him; it’s something different when it’s his sister, even if he ignited the match that put him in this position.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Succession right now

What did you think about Succession season 3 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around in order to gather up some additional updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







