The Rookie season 4 episode 6 spoilers: The hunt for buried treasure







There is so much to like about The Rookie season 4 episode 6 going into it, and a lot of our excitement comes down to two words: Buried treasure. How can you not be stoked about the idea of that? It’s a chance to see Officer John Nolan and some other characters in a totally different world, where they find themselves having to retrieve some gold.

Before you ask, let’s go ahead and say it: We have a really hard time imagining that they’re going to be keeping any of the gold if they find it. Instead, more of this is going to be about finding a way to ensure that treasure-hunters out there stay safe. Given how badly a lot of people out there are going to want this, we have to imagine that there’s a chance of a lot of terrible stuff happening.

Below, you can check out the full The Rookie season 4 episode 6 synopsis below with more details as to what’s coming:

Officer Nolan and team are on a hunt to retrieve a buried stash of gold before any treasure seekers get hurt. Meanwhile, Bradford is tasked with encouraging the oldest cop at the station to retire and invites him to ride with him.

The Bradford storyline, on paper, actually sounds like a lot of fun! With that being said, though, we wouldn’t be altogether shocked if it ends up being surprisingly poignant depending on how this cop tells his story. It’s hard to walk away from the job after so many years and we wonder what sort of impact this could have on Bradford further on down the road. This is one of the good things about The Rookie as a show — they are more than capable of pulling off a lot of different things over the course of a given episode.

