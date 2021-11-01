SEAL Team season 5 episode 4: The CBS finale cliffhanger with Mandy







As we got close to the end of SEAL Team season 5 episode 4 on CBS this weekend, we knew that there would be a big cliffhanger! We just had to figure out what it would be. How would the writers convince viewers to check out new episodes on Paramount+ down the road?

Well, let’s just say that Jason found himself with an unsettling discovery, one that involved someone he loves: Mandy. Is she in danger? It certainly feels that way, and this is an ending that came out of the blue for us. Even knowing that Jessica Pare was coming back this season as a director, it never was confirmed that she would be back as a part of the guest cast.

Yet, here we are now with our jaws on the ground. Bravo is going to have to find her and ensure her safety before all of this ends — however, of course, that it ends. There are still mysteries aplenty all about that since this arc has two more episodes in it. Will Jason lead his team on a different course now, or will they stay focused on the original mission? What’s happening with Mandy and the SGS? This is not going to be an easy thing to figure out at all, so we’ll have to see just where things unfold and how it’s all going to be resolved.

At least for now, we can say that the show made a GREAT argument to get people over to the streaming service, and that is precisely what they set out to do. We’re getting an original cast member back out on the show and hopefully, with that will come just as much interest as we’ve seen on CBS. Even if Pare never becomes a series regular down the road, our hope is that she does make a handful of appearances on the series here and there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SEAL Team

What did you think about the events of SEAL Team season 5 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around to make 100% sure you don’t want to miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







