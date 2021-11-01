Fear the Walking Dead season 7: Where is Alicia Clark?







Now that we’re a few episodes into Fear the Walking Dead season 7, it feels like high time to revisit Alicia Clark. Where in the world is she? What is going on with this character?

The most important thing to reiterate her is rather simple: Alycia Debnam-Carey is not leaving the show. Signs point to her coming back to the show at some point in the future. The question just because when we’re going to see that happen. We think the absence of Alicia is a way to build up the mystery — what is she going to say about what Strand has been up to for most of the season? Don’t you think she’ll have some words for him? (One other exciting thing worth noting: Debnam-Carey is also going to direct an episode a little bit later this season!)

Of course, the primary thing we’re left to wonder here is why the writers chose to go in this direction. We can understand leaving Alicia the character out for a couple of episodes, but any longer than that and it becomes strange. We don’t want to speculate if the extended absence was due to the pandemic, as travel has proven to be far more difficult these days, or for any other reason. What matters is that she IS coming back and when she does, we’re sure that there will be something epic for her. There almost better be to justify all of this.

Hopefully, Fear the Walking Dead does manage to sustain its story for however long Alicia is gone; we know that there is a lot going on, and a number of different stories that the writers will look at.

What do you want to see from Alicia Clark when she returns to Fear the Walking Dead season 7?

