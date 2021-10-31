When Calls the Heart season 9 photo: Elizabeth, Lucas behind the scenes







When Calls the Heart season 9 is inching closer to being here every single day, even if we’re well-aware that we’ll probably be stuck waiting until February. We’re happy to take every little teaser we can along the way, and that includes the latest look at Elizabeth and Lucas!

If you look towards the bottom of this article, you can get another bit of BTS fun courtesy of Erin Krakow. The show is pretty deep into production at this point, so we’re glad mostly this isn’t one of those situations where the set isn’t getting too hush-hush based on where they are in the season. (Granted, there also aren’t any big spoilers from this — it’s no shock that Elizabeth and Lucas will be big parts of most of the season.)

We anticipate that much of the new season will revolve around seeing what these two characters are like as a couple following the decision the writers made at the end of season 8. They played out the love triangle so long that it was inevitable the end result would be polarizing, but we’re excited for where things can go now! Elizabeth deserves love in her life and these two have an opportunity to build something long-lasting. There will probably be a number of shifting sands around them in Hope Valley as there are new arrivals, crises the town has to face, and also moments that could make you shed a few tears.

Let’s all continue to hope that by the end of this year, we manage to get some sort of When Calls the Heart season 9 premiere date. Even if there’s not much in the way of footage shared, we’re happy to have whatever we can.

