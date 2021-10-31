Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, October 31?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Are we poised to receive a Halloween treat? As you would imagine, there are a few different things to talk through within this piece.

Let’s start things off here with the good news: You are going to see a new episode on the air! Unfortunately, the bad news is that you’ll be waiting for a little while longer than usual to see it. Due in part to Succession, Insecure, and Curb Your Enthusiasm all airing starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern (and running long), Oliver’s late-night show is going to start at 11:10 p.m. Eastern. This is confirmed in a post on Twitter from the show, which you can check out below.

So what will the focus be for tonight’s show? The only thing that feels guaranteed is a montage-of-sorts showing local news anchors all doing their best job to celebrate Halloween. Beyond that, the door is wide open for all sorts of various topics and we welcome that openly. This is a part of what makes this season so special, even if it’s not getting the same amount of mainstream attention that we’ve seen the series get in the past. We actually have an emphasis on stories that aren’t beaten into the ground already! Last week’s piece on Taiwan was extraordinary; it built well on some of the show’s prior segments, provided information for those unaware of the situation, and also offered some laughs. There is really nothing more we could ask for.

We recognize that we’re probably getting close to the end of the season but in the end, we’re not there just yet. We’ll cherish some of the upcoming episodes until we get to the hiatus, which more than likely will be coming in February.

Tonight’s show starts at 11:10pm! We needed some extra time to get our costumes together :) we all dressed up as sexy lobsters. Except John :( — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) October 31, 2021

