Dexter: New Blood teaser: Sharpen your knives…

At the start of the series, here is what we can say about where Dexter stands: He will be working at a hunting/fishing store in the small town of Iron Lake, New York. He has a girlfriend, a new name in Jim Lindsay, and on paper, it seems like he’s figured out how to move forward and be happy. As for whether or not that will actually remain the case long-term, that’s where things start to become a little bit more complicated. His son Harrison is going to find him and some local disappearances could cause him to consider bringing out the Dark Passenger to play once more.

The new teaser below from Showtime shows Dexter sharpening his knives — this could be something totally unimportant, or he could be setting the stage for something deadly. Odds are, the ambiguity here is the point.

What excites you the most entering Dexter: New Blood?

