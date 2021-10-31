





Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS, or will the Queen Latifah series end up being delayed? As you would imagine, getting an answer to that is a little bit complicated thanks to the NFL.

Let’s try to simplify things: For the majority of viewers out there, you will see tonight’s season 2 episode 4 at its standard broadcast time of 8:00 p.m. Eastern. However, this will fluctuate in a few different markets. If you are in the greater Jacksonville area or in parts of New England, don’t be shocked if the start time is pushed back due to regional NFL programming. (Be sure to come back later for more updates.) At least the remainder of the country will be able to watch this episode on time, provided of course that they are around. One of the real surprises to us is just that CBS chose to air a new episode in the first place — remember that there’s some MAJOR competition out there in the form of Halloween!

We’ve kept you waiting long enough for some details on what you’re going to see tonight — after all, Robyn McCall is going to be facing one of her most complicated cases yet! Check out the synopsis below with more insight:

“The People Aren’t Ready” – McCall comes closer than ever to being captured when she races to prevent the murder of District Attorney Grafton (Jennifer Ferrin), the prosecutor seeking to bring her to justice, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Oct. 31 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The hope for McCall has to be this: If she helps D.A. Grafton, maybe this will cause her to slow down her investigation into the Equalizer. Also, can she do this without also revealing her identity to more people?

