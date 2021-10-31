Showtrial episode 2 spoilers: Is there enough evidence?







Following the big premiere today, are you eager to see more of what’s next on Showtrial episode 2? As you would imagine, there is a lot to talk through here! This is the network’s latest police drama, and it’s got a high bar to match when you think about recent shows within this genre. Think in terms of Vigil and Line of Duty — while neither one of these shows had a well-received conclusion to their recent seasons, there was absolutely a lot of good stuff along the way.

As we move into the next episode of this particular series, one of the top priorities for Cassidy is going to be trying to ensure she’s got the necessary evidence. We know what her endgame is at the moment: Trying to charge Talitha if she can. Will this episode be where she gets there? This is a series that could show the legal process in a totally-new light, and we’re absolutely anticipating all sorts of interesting twists and turns.

For a few more details now on what to expect, be sure to check out the full Showtrial episode 2 synopsis below:

DI Cassidy (Sinead Keenan) desperately tries to gather enough evidence to convince the CPS to charge Talitha (Celine Buckens), but Cleo’s (Tracy Ifeachor) defence of her client and new information concerning Troy’s (Angus Castle-Doughty) whereabouts the night of the ball threaten to derail the case.

Cleo and Heidi (Amy Morgan) meet Damian (James Frain) and consider striking a deal that could prove mutually beneficial, but is Talitha willing to reconcile with her father? Brian (Rupert Holliday Evans) starts looking into the history of Talitha and Hannah’s friendship.

Meanwhile, the police track down a third suspect, who tells them a new story about what happened the night of the ball.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Showtrial right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Showtrial episode 2 on BBC One?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







