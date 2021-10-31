Is Ridley Road new tonight on BBC One? Season 2 talk







Is Ridley Road new tonight on BBC One? Within this article, we’ll get further into that — but also look towards the future.

So where do we kick things off at the moment? Well, we should go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way now: There is no new installment coming to the network today. Why is that? It’s really for a pretty simple reason, as last week ended up being the end of the road for the season. We’re now in a spot where we’re stuck around waiting to see more of what lies ahead, and if there’s any more specific story left to tell.

We should go ahead and note here that, for the time being, there are no plans for a Ridley Road season 2 to happen. We do still think that it’s something we could see down the road, but we may need to wait and see what the network decides to do and if there’s another idea that makes it worthwhile. In general, though, BBC dramas don’t feel the same sort of inherent pressure to keep going as a number of other shows do — take, for example, programs that air in the United States. Limited series are a little less common here, though they have gained some popularity over the last few years.

So while we cannot tell you if there’s going to be more Ridley Road or not down the road, we can at least remind you here that there is some other noteworthy programming on BBC One later tonight. After all, you’re going to have a chance to see Doctor Who kick off with its latest season. This is one of the network’s larger hits and we know that they are marketing it already to be rather enormous and well-worth the wait.

