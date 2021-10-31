NCIS season 19: Should we get updates on Mark Harmon’s Gibbs?







Tomorrow night will bring another new episode of NCIS season 19 to CBS, and it marks the second one without Mark Harmon as Gibbs. We’re at a point right now where it still remains to be seen if the audience will stick around without him, and it’s also still to be determined if replacing Gibbs with Parker, as opposed to McGee, is a mistake.

One of the larger questions we do have to wonder at this point is simply this: If you are the writers of NCIS, do you continue to reference Gibbs, even if he’s not around?

Obviously, Gibbs is a big part of these characters’ lives and he will remain that way, even if we don’t see him. He never was the most talkative guy in the world, but it’s hard to imagine a world where he and McGee don’t reach out to each other. We’ll imagine this happening even if we don’t hear about it, just like we tend to imagine McGee and Jimmy still talking with Tony and Ziva here and there.

The struggle with bringing up Gibbs constantly moving forward is simply this: It reminds viewers how much they miss him. Typically, a show like this likes to focus on the present more than the past. We’re sure we’ll still hear about him, but it may be less and less until he potentially returns down the road. (We still think we’ll see him again eventually — Harmon is still an executive producer.)

Ultimately, let’s just hope he’s referenced more than Abby, who has barely been referenced at all following her exit from the show.

Do you think we will get more updates on Gibbs as we progress further into NCIS season 19?

