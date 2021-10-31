Power Book II: Ghost season 2: Reflect with some big moments







In just three weeks the Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere is poised to arrive on Starz. Are you ready for chaos?

We know that there’s a ton of big stuff that the show is going to address almost right away, whether it be the aftermath of Tasha’s departure or how Tariq operates after shooting Jabari at the end of the season 1 finale. We’re sure that this will haunt him in ways that he didn’t quite imagine, but we’ll have to see that play out over time.

What we can offer you today are at least a few more opportunities to reflect. In the post below from the show’s official Instagram page, you can see a montage of some of the big moments from the first season. Without having to watch some lengthy recap, this will help to prepare your for what lies ahead.

If you’ve forgotten a few things from the first season, let’s face it: We more than understand. It’s been a LONG time since the first season aired! In the time since Starz has aired another version of the franchise in Power Book III: Raising Kanan and following Ghost season 2, we have another series coming in Power Book IV: Force. There is also another spin-off ordered already in Power Book V: Influence, but we don’t have a precise schedule or premiere date on that, at least for the time being.

What are you interested in seeing on the Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere?

