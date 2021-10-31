Hightown season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Is someone in grave danger?







As you prepare for Hightown season 2 episode 4 on Starz next week, there are absolutely some big things to wonder. Take, for example, whether or not we’re about to see someone we care about in grave danger.

At this point in the show, we’ve gotten to know more about Jackie’s new partner Leslie — not just out in the field, but also who she is away from her. These two are moving forward with a big goal, and of course a lot of that is tied to them trying to take down Frankie Cuevas.

Of course, herein lies the problem in doing that: It’s so much easier said than done. There are so many obstacles in their way, just like you would expect when you have someone as dangerous as him at the center of a massive operation.

Below, you can check out the full Hightown season 2 episode 4 synopsis with other updates all about what lies ahead:

Jackie and Leslie get deeper into the case, and with each other; someone will make a decision they will regret.

So who will make this decision? That’s one of the big mysteries at the heart of this episode, but we know that this is a world where people can die at almost every point and you have to be prepared for that. Our hope is mostly that Jackie and Leslie, at least, can start to get closer to taking Frankie down, and in a way that sticks. What makes this show so fascinating at the moment is largely the fact that at the end of season 1, many of these characters took a major step back in trying to stop the guy (who was in prison at the time but still finding a way to make things work). Now, they have to figure out how to take a big leap forward.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Hightown right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Hightown season 2 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







