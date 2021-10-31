





Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on Paramount Network? Are we getting a treat this Halloween? We obviously want to get more of this show as soon as possible — how can you not after such a long wait?

We are definitely at a point now where some details are starting to trickle in about the show and its future — but unfortunately, that doesn’t necessarily mean that we’re getting the show today. Consider this article a source for good news and bad rolled into a neat little package.

The bad news is obviously that there isn’t a new episode on the air tonight. However, the good news is that more will be coming very soon! You’ll have a chance to see the two-hour premiere on Paramount Network next week and absolutely, there is a lot of great stuff to look forward to. This is where you’ll learn what happened after the big cliffhanger and maybe who is responsible … there’s no guarantee on the latter. We do tend to think that the network is going to keep us guessing for as long as they possibly can.

This past week, the network was kind enough to hand down the first details on these episodes, which start at a special time in 8:00 p.m. Eastern:

The coordinated attack on the Duttons continues, as everyone searches for answers on who is responsible. Rip delivers on a promise.

Just judging from the fact that the attack is “continuing,” you simply are left to wonder this: How much worse will things get? What else is there that you have to fear? We almost have to be prepared for anything by the time you reach the end of the road here.

What do you most want to see on Yellowstone moving forward?

Are you bummed that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around; there are more updates on the way and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

