BMF season 1 episode 7 spoilers: The last before epic finale







When BMF season 1 episode 7 arrives on Starz next weekend, you better believe that it will be big. How in the world can it not be? We’re talking here about the final episode before the epic finale, and this marks a chance to really dive full-on into some deeper questions all about Meech and Terry.

Take, for example, whether or not they can really keep this operation going at this point. The promo, after all, does raise some legitimately big questions about its viability. For Terry, he may have to choose between the person he loves or the business he’s been building. Meanwhile, both could be threatened by the police more than ever before. Is Nicole going to be pressed hard enough during interrogation to cause some damage? Are the walls closing in on the two of them? The promo even raises the question in a pretty frank fashion: Are they in too deep? Given that there’s a season 2 coming, we kinda know the answer to that … but there are still high stakes. You absolutely still have to worry about someone getting caught in the crossfire.

While BMF is a show about a number of different things in between a city and its historical context, a lot of it comes down to key relationships. These are going to be tested and pushed to the extreme over the course of the final episodes this season. At the time of this writing, it’s far too early to know what exactly some of the long-term consequences are going to be.

We’re just feeling sad at this point that we’re so close to the end of the season already. That’s especially true when you recognize that more than likely, BMF season 2 is not going to be airing until you get around to late 2022, at the earliest.

