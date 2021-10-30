Grey’s Anatomy season 18 spoilers: What’s ahead for Jo?







As we prepare to dive further into Grey’s Anatomy season 18, be assured there’s good stuff coming for people across the board! Meredith has big decisions to make in Minnesota, Owen will be facing the pain of his past, and for Jo, she’s shifting more into her new specialty. We’re seeing her in OB getting a chance to deliver babies and do something a little different — and also more joyful. Being a doctor can be at times a hard experience, given that you are surrounded with a lot of death. While there are struggles in every department, Jo has a chance to bring some light into the world.

So who is going to help Jo continue to get better in this field? As of right now, it feels like Carina is the natural mentor figure, and she can bounce back and forth between this show and Station 19, where she is technically a series regular. Given that Addison (Kate Walsh) also has familiarity in the specialty, that could also be an interesting possibility … but it’s not where things are at the moment.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about who her character is currently working with, here is what Camilla Luddington had to say:

Right now, it’s really Carina. I don’t know what the writers are planning in the future. There are so many episodes to go that we haven’t read, so as of right now it’s what you’re seeing, which is Carina.

Hopefully, we’ll see Jo interact with a lot of different characters moving forward. For now, we’re glad that she’s getting a chance to be a mother, just like we’re equally glad that she’s found a perfect spot for herself career-wise. It’s also nice that she’s getting a break from romantic arcs since the story with Jackson never really went anywhere last season.

