





As we think back to The Morning Show season 2 episode 7, there’s a lot to dissect when it comes to Mitch. The character is dead — that seems to be where the facts lie. Everything else is still up in the air. Take, for example, how he died. We saw Steve Carell’s character take his hands off the wheel in his final scene, which seemed to be in one way him embracing his potential death on the road.

Did he commit suicide, or what was this a mere accident combined with bad timing? Sometimes, things in life are messy and nothing can be 100% confirmed. That seems to be the point of this scene. Speaking per TVLine, here is what executive producer Mimi Leder had to say on the debate:

“I think it’s for the audience to interpret … Was that an accident, or did he kill himself?”

So there you have it: In this instance, there is no right answer. You can feel however you want about this scene.

Meanwhile, star Jennifer Aniston notes that losing Mitch, no matter what we may feel about him as a character, is going to hit Alex hard:

“She’s lost the last remaining friend, confidante, partner that she has … She’s absolutely alone.”

We imagine that the aftermath of his death will loom larger for her throughout at least the rest of the season, and we’ll see precisely where things go from there. There could be a time jump between seasons if we get another chapter of The Morning Show, and that could allow Alex more time to look towards the future.

For now, though, the show must go on at TMS, and there is going to be some huge stuff coming in the remaining episodes — think, first and foremost, in terms of stories that could divide the staff.

What do you think: Did Mitch kill himself on The Morning Show season 2 episode 7?

