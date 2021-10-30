YOU season 4 spoilers: Will Marienne return in some form?







We know already that there is a YOU season 4 happening on Netflix in the future. However, not a whole lot else is known. The streaming service is keeping a fairly tight lid on the story to come. That even comes to Joe Goldberg! While we saw Penn Badgley’s character under a new name in the closing minutes of the finale, there’s no guarantee that he will stay there. His previous identity is presumed dead, and he’s painted a picture where he was a mere victim of Love’s brutality.

One of the things that we feel confident in saying about the future is this: Joe’s still going to be searching for Marienne. It’s clear that the story between the two is not over, as he vowed to continue searching until he finds her.

Personally, we tend to think that we’ll see Marienne again at SOME point in season 4 — just don’t expect anyone to confirm that! In a new interview with Marie Claire, actress Tati Gabrielle stays mum on the future of her role on the show; she also has the following to say when asked all about where here character could be:

I think she’s in France—like what she talks to Joe about in the library. I would just want her to find the peace she’s been seeking; be able to do art and let her kid have the most free and lovely life. I feel like she would be an art teacher or a commissioned artist. I do very secretly want her, if she does come back, to be the one to foil Joe.

Will that happen? It’s hard to think that Joe will ever be fully foiled until the end of the show. Who knows when that will be?

Do you want to see Marienne be a part of YOU season 4 in some form?

