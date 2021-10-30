Riverdale season 6 premiere spoilers: ‘Welcome to Rivervale’







For those who have not heard as of yet, the title for the Riverdale season 6 premiere is “Welcome to Rivervale” — and yea, that is very much intentional. This is the show’s way of kickstarting a new era, or at least what some characters would like to pretend is a new era. Hiram is gone, Rivervale is here, and a lot of characters are going to do their best to move forward. Are they going to pretend as though nothing ever happened? We wouldn’t go that far, but everyone craves normalcy at some point. We like to even think that’s true for these fictional characters.

If you’ve seen some of the promos already for the new season, you know already that this normalcy won’t last — it’s pretty much impossible when you’ve got Sabrina eventually showing up and Cheryl diving more and more into the supernatural. We’re not there yet, though — there’s a lot to get to before we find ourselves in this spot.

To get some more news about the Riverdale season 6 premiere in particular, be sure to check out the attached synopsis:

WELCOME TO RIVERVALE – Following the explosion that ended Season Five, a new day dawns in the town of RiverVALE, where everything is as it should be. Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Reggie (Charles Melton) are now the town’s power couple, while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) move in together. But with Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) demanding a return to the “old ways,” this serenity will surely not last. And how could Archie (KJ Apa) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) possibly have survived? Vanessa Morgan, Casey Cott, Drew Ray Tanner and Madchen Amick also star. The episode was written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and directed by Gabriel Correa (#601). Original airdate 11/16/2021.

