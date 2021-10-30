Nancy Drew season 3 episode 5 promo: Into the mind of a killer







We know that this won’t come as a huge shock, but Nancy Drew season 3 episode 5 is going to be creepy when it airs on The CW next week: Very creepy. Just from the promo below, it feels almost like a supernatural version of Mindhunter. When this show talks about getting into the mind of a killer, they may literally mean it! Prepare yourself for possessions, unorthodox solutions, and probably a few moments where you are genuinely shocked.

As for whether or not any of this will legitimately lead to a big opening in the Frozen Hearts case, that’s something we’ll have to wait and see on.

If you do want to go ahead and get some additional updates on what’s coming, we have that for you courtesy of the Nancy Drew season 3 episode 5 synopsis:

OCCULT OF PERSONALITY – After a major setback in the Frozen Hearts case, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) asks Temperance (guest star Bo Martynowska) for help with an occult approach to getting answers from a murder suspect. Meanwhile, the Bobbsey entanglement creates a world of trouble for Ace (Alex Saxon), and George (Leah Lewis) has a long-overdue confrontation with someone from her past. Also starring Scott Wolf, Maddison Jaizani and Tunji Kasim. Ruben Garcia directed the episode written by Melinda Hsu Taylor and Leilani Terrell (#305). Original airdate 11/5/2021. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

The title for this particular episode is “The Vision Of The Birchwood Prisoner” and perhaps that in itself serves as a clue. Is it possible that this vision is something that helps to set the stage for what’s next? We wouldn’t rule that out, but it’s not going to come easy for anyone within the Drew Crew.

